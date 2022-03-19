Derby County administrators offer fresh update concerning club valuation

Work is progressing to secure an appropriate valuation of Derby County and the interest of prospective purchasers remains, according to club administrators Quantuma.

The latest update concerning the East Midlands club’s current situation was revealed yesterday by the administrators, who responded to a letter from supporters group Black & White Together.

A week on from their previous communication, Quantuma indicated that there remain parties interested in a potential takeover and related bids – with progress being made over a valuation.

They added: “Our work to secure an appropriate valuation for the club is progressing.

“We have provided an update to the EFL this week.

“We share supporters’ frustration and understand their desire for a preferred bidder to be named at the earliest opportunity.”

There have been plenty of false dawns concerning a takeover since the administrators took charge back in September but nothing concrete has yet materialised.

It appears fans may be waiting for some time longer for a solution, however, as Quantuma added: “We have previously provided expected timelines in good faith.

“We are aware of the importance of achieving a timely resolution, however, our primary responsibility is that we secure bids which represent the best outcome for the creditors and which secure the long-term future of your club.”

On the pitch, a 21-point deduction has meant that the battle for survival has always looked like an uphill battle for Wayne Rooney’s side and they’re now six points away from safety with eight games remaining.

The Verdict

Rams fans know now to take updates from the administrators with a pinch of salt.

On the surface, Quantuma’s claim that progress is being made toward an appropriate valuation is good news and indicates that things are at least moving in the right direction.

How long it will be until concrete progress is made remains to be seen.

Time and time again this season, Derby supporters have been fed timelines that turned out to be false and it seems more patience is now required.