Derby County administrators make fresh pledge to EFL

Derby County’s administrators have told the EFL that they have the finances to fund the club through the month of March, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

However they are still yet to show that they have the required cash to fund the Rams until the end of the 2021-22 season, which is what the Football League have requested they be informed of.

The EFL issued a month-long extension to their initial deadline in January, with the new deadline believed to have come and gone without any official confirmation from Quantuma.

Per Percy, that issue will be discussed in a meeting with the administrators on Thursday, with the EFL claiming earlier on Wednesday that Quantuma are putting County in danger with their lack of communication.

A preferred bidder for a potential takeover is still yet to be named, but according to Percy, Mike Ashley remains interested in a £50 million deal to buy the club and there were plans to name him as the preferred bidder last Friday – those plans however collapsed.

The Verdict

The EFL are likely not going to be satisfied unless they get full proof that the club can be funded until the season’s end.

Progress may be made on Thursday but it’s not good news that there’s still no confirmation of proof of funding – or a preferred bidder.

Derby fans just want some positive news and following Mel Morris’ re-appearance last month to sort out the Middlesbrough legal claim, it looked like things could progress quickly.

That hasn’t been the case though and it’s imperative for the supporters’ sake that Quantuma now act in the club’s best interests to find a buyer.