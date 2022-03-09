Derby County administrators issue update regarding Wycombe Wanderers saga

Derby County joint administrator Andrew Hosking has revealed that there has been no agreement reached yet with Wycombe Wanderers in regards to their legal claim against the Rams.

However the fact that no agreement has yet to be reached with the Chairboys will not hold a potential sale of the club to a new owner up.

The latest update came at a meeting with Derby’s Supporters Charter Group to update them on the latest movements regarding the club’s situation, with a preferred bidder still yet to be named by the administrators.

Wycombe launched a claim against County following their relegation back to League One last season at the expense of Derby’s survival, but they’ve been unsuccessful so far in their attempts to be compensated on the matter.

It’s a different story for the case lodged by Middlesbrough, who first made a complaint back in 2019 regarding Derby’s breach of financial rules and the Rams pipping Boro to a place in that year’s Championship play-offs.

Whilst Mel Morris returned from the shadows to deal with Boro’s claim himself, all options are still being considered regarding Wycombe according to Hosking and ‘confidential talks’ are also taking place with potential buyers of the club and have committed to concluding a deal at the earlier possible opportunity.

The Verdict

It feels like Derby fans have heard it all before when it comes to a potential takeover and false dawns.

And it seems like every week a preferred bidder is going to be named, only for the week to end and nothing to happen.

Compared to Middlesbrough’s claim, Wycombe’s is probably a tiny matter and that’s why it shouldn’t impact any takeover from happening – they are words from Hosking’s mouth.

In theory then there shouldn’t be anything now holding a takeover up, but there’s probably still twists and turns in this saga to come.