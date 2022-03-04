Derby County administrators issue fresh update surrounding takeover bids

Derby County’s administrators have provided an update on any potential takeover of the Rams, stating that they need to go through each bids meets their terms due to the complexity of some of the offers received.

And it suggests that Quantuma are no closer to naming a preferred bidder following talks with the EFL this week regarding their progress on the matter and also on their funding strategy for the remainder of the season.

The administrators did provide sufficient evidence in the end to the EFL that they had the money to last the rest of the season after they were urged to make contact and update the Football League on the situation after a period of no contact.

Quiz: Can you name what club these Derby County one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 11 Ryan Connolly? Derry City Finn Harps St Patrick's Athletic Shelbourne

There are bids in though for the club and according to John Percy of The Telegraph earlier this week, there was a plan in place last Friday to name ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley as the preferred bidder as he lined up a £50 million deal.

Those plans though failed to come to fruition although Ashley still remains interested in a deal for the club and appears to be one of the parties that have submitted bids.

The Verdict

Whether or not the progress made this week was significant, all parties seem to be taking small steps to getting a takeover sorted.

Rams fans though will be frustrated that it appears that a preferred bidder won’t be named as soon as they thought due to the administrators having to go through all the offers and look at them very closely.

It’s an important time for the club and everyone wants to see them with a new owner as soon as possible, but these things are clearly not easy to solve.

Hopefully Quantuma will be in a position next week to finally name a consortium as the leading candidate to take over and things can progress, but it’s clear to see that supporters are running out of patience with the whole process.