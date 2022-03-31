Derby County administrators issue fresh update on takeover saga

Derby County’s administrators Quantuma have confirmed that they are still not in a position to name a preferred bidder for the club – and have suggested that certain parties are trying to undermine the process.

A statement from Quantuma on their “continued discussions with interested parties”👇 “We are not yet in a position to announce details of a preferred bidder and are disappointed by attempts at some parties to delay and undermine the process”#dcfc #dcfcfans pic.twitter.com/b3Q7rxx8oD — BBC Sport Derby (@BBCDerbySport) March 31, 2022

The update comes after a report from John Percy of The Telegraph on Thursday stating that there had been no contact from Quantuma and Mike Ashley in the last two months, despite the ex-Newcastle United owner having an offer on the table.

Ashley’s team met with local MP Andrew Bridgen on Wednesday, and he has urged Quantuma to open dialogue with the businessman in a bid to push a takeover through.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Derby County?

1 of 12 Dennis Skinner Yes No

Despite this though, Quantuma’s latest statement confirms that they cannot name a preferred bidder yet and have even hinted that none of the offers meet the terms and conditions that require the EFL to transfer the club’s golden share, which means they must satisfy all of County’s football creditors and also the league’s insolvency policy.

Quantuma have also warned fans ahead of this Saturday’s clash with Preston North End to not disrupt matters on the pitch, as potential disruption could cause the match to be postponed and end up with the club suffering from financial penalties, which could potentially effect a takeover.

The Verdict

At this rate it doesn’t appear that a preferred bidder will be named by the end of the week, which was the latest time-frame that Quantuma had set.

They haven’t confirmed it in so many words but there is seemingly hints as well that the offers on the table aren’t meeting the criteria or the level that the administrators want to sell the club.

With John Percy revealing that there’s only two bids on the table – from Ashley and an American consortium – there’s not much room for manouevre now and someone is going to have to cave in.

And Mel Morris could still have a big say in the matter, with his ownership of Pride Park seemingly affecting the valuation and the bids of the other parties – this needs sorting one way or another soon though.