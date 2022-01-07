Derby County administrators give latest update on the club

Derby County’s administrators have given the latest update on the proposed takeover of the club.

The administrators are still confident that progress will soon be made, following questions over their recent radio silence.

Derby County supporter’s group Black and White Together contacted the administrators, who gave them the latest update on the current situation.

“Quantuma have advised BAWT that progress has continued to be made over the Christmas period and they remain as confident as they were previously,” the group wrote on social media,” wrote the group on Twitter.

“Quantuma said the news everyone wants may still be possible over the next few days, are sorry they can’t yet say anything more definitive, but ask fans to remain patient for a little while longer.

“Quantuma has agreed to give more details on the hold up and the effects of it, if the news we all want is not forthcoming in the next few days.”

Derby have had persistent issues in finding new owners and have received a 21-point deduction in the Championship for going into administration.

Despite this deduction, Wayne Rooney’s side still have an outside chance of avoiding relegation to League One this season.

Derby are bottom of the table on 11 points, and are 11 points from safety. However, their recent form suggests that a great escape may still be possible.

Rooney’s side have picked up 10 points from their last four games, beating sides such as Stoke City, West Brom and Blackpool in recent weeks.

Derby County next face Coventry City in the FA Cup Third Round, before hosting Sheffield United in the league on January 15.

The Verdict

It must be incredibly frustrating waiting on developments of this story for fans of Derby County.

However, the administrators cannot give updates when there simply isn’t anything new to say. It was good of the supporter’s group to contact them for reassurance, but at this point they now just have to remain patient.

The hope will be that a new owner can be found and finalised by the end of the month, allowing room to agree deals in the January transfer window, but the administrators also owe the club to find a good and responsible owner instead of simply selling to the first person in line.