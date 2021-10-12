Derby County administrator comments on Mike Ashley takeover speculation

Mike Ashley has made no contact with Derby County’s administrators to lodge an interest in purchasing the club, according to Quantuma’s Andrew Hosking.

Reports emerged over the weekend that the former Newcastle United owner, whose 14-year tenure at St. James’ Park has just ended thanks to a £300 million Saudi Arabia-led takeover, was interested in taking the reins at Pride Park, per the Mirror.

Differing reports came from Sky Sports though, who believed that Ashley had not been in contact in regards to taking the Rams out of administration and financial trouble, even though he would consider investing in the sports world once again.

Whilst there may be private interest, there has been no declaration from the Walsall-born businessman to Hosking and the other fellow co-administrators that Ashley is interested in the club.

And Hosking confirmed this in a press conference detailing the latest updates surrounding any potential takeover.

“We can confirm that we have neither been approached by, nor have we entered into dialogue with Mike Ashley,” Hosking said, per Simon Stone of the BBC.

The Verdict

Whilst it may not have happened yet, there’s still time for Ashley to change his stance and confirm an interest in the club to the administrators.

But this latest update is likely to please Derby fans as many will not want Ashley anywhere near the club due to the relationship he had with Newcastle fans for much of his tenure.

Whilst he never took the Magpies into financial disarray, Ashley was hated for a number of other different reasons by supporters of the club and that has resonated with other clubs.

He could probably provide Derby with financial stability but the circus that would follow would probably not be worth it so Hosking’s confirmation of no contact with Ashley will probably come with welcome relief in Derbyshire.