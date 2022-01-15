Derby County accept bid for midfielder

Derby County have accepted a bid for midfielder Graeme Shinnie according to DerbyshireLive.

The Scotland International is in the last year of his contract and looks set to be on his way out of Derby after a bid was accepted from an unnamed club.

However, a further update from journalist Alan Nixon suggests Shinnie might be on his way to Wigan Athletic saying: “Wigan. Lead race for Shinnie at Derby. Ironic after their own admin issues. Others taking a look too.”

DerbyshireLive have also reported that Shinnie will be present at the game but is not in the matchday squad as the former Aberdeen looks to complete a move away from Derby.

Shinnie has been ever-present this season for Wayne Rooney’s side making 21 appearances and scored the late equaliser to rescue Derby a point earlier in the season.

The latest update comes as it was revealed earlier this week that Derby were unable to sign any new players until proof of funds was provided to the EFL to ensure they could see out the season.

This subsequently led to Phil Jagielka’s contract being cancelled as he would be unable to renew due to the latest transfer embargo.

Shinnie arrived on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 and has gone on to make 91 appearances for Derby.

The Verdict

It’s a kick in the teeth for Wayne Rooney and Derby fans as they look likely to lose a key player.

Shinnie has been a character for the club and is well liked amongst supporters and teammates so his departure will be sorely felt by many.

However, with Derby’s current position financially and administrators previously stating that they only had funds until the end of December 2021, departures in the January transfer window was always likely it looks like Shinnie will be the first one.