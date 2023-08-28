Derby County have been active in the transfer window in hopes of securing a play-off spot or even automatic promotion.

Derby's season ended in frustration last year, missing out on a play-off spot on the final day with defeat to Sheffield Wednesday condemning the Rams to another year in the third tier.

Such is the nature of League One, Paul Warne's side have experienced a mix run of form winning two and losing two of their opening league fixtures.

Defeats to Wigan Athletic and Oxford United whilst beating Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town places Derby in tenth position, two points off the top six. While still early days, the Rams may look to strengthen ever further with several promising Premier League talents potentially up for grabs.

With that in mind, here are FIVE Premier League players Derby could tempt with a move to Pride Park.

Tayo Adaramola

Adaramola has impressed for Crystal Palace's U-21 side last season after his loan move to Coventry City at the start of the season was cut short after just one outing.

The 19-year-old was a regular in the Premier League 2 campaign, playing 21 times as the young Eagles finished fourth in the division and could be set for another opportunity at senior level.

Regular game time in the top-flight is unlikely with Tyrick Mitchell holding down the position and could offer a younger dynamic for Warne on the left-hand side of the defence to compete with veteran Craig Forsyth.

Luke Freeman

Luke Freeman has recently been released from his contract at Luton Town via mutual consent in search of regular game time.

A creative maestro at his best, registering 12 goals and 18 assists in his two final seasons at Queens Park Rangers, the 31-year-old has struggled to replicate such numbers at Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Millwall, and most recently with the Hatters.

He made just 10 starts for the high-flying side last season, scoring twice, with a drop down a division potentially the solution to get back to his best. With Derby expected to be competing at the top end of the league and a chance to play alongside talented stars Conor Hourihane, James Collins, it could be the right fit for Freeman in this attacking side.

Ryan Astley

The Welsh defender has impressed at youth level for Everton and experienced his first senior loan last season with Accrington Stanley.

The 21-year-old played 23 times in League One before picking up an injury in the second half of last season as the side succumbed to relegation.

A disappointing conclusion to the campaign, a chance to compete at the top end of the division this time round would be welcomed by Astley and would bolster the central defensive options available to Warne.

James Furlong

After going out on loan to Motherwell in the second half of last season, Brighton defender James Furlong is a target for multiple Championship and League One clubs as of last month, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old is a highly rated prospect at the Amex Stadium, looking to gain more experience after playing 16 times in the Scottish Premiership last term and could provide a different option, similarly to Adaramola, for Warne to deploy on the left-hand side of the defence.

Amario Cozier-Duberry

The talented youngster was a shining light in the Arsenal U-21 side last season, scoring five goals and adding four assists in 19 games.

The 18-year-old has garnered interest from Belgian and Dutch clubs as he enters the final 12 months of his contract and would be an exciting option for Derby, although the winger would likely have to adapt to a new system with Warne's tendency to use wing-backs.