Derby County are aiming to fight for promotion from League One this season.

Paul Warne’s side finished seventh in the table last year, just narrowly missing out on a play-off place on the final day with a loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Derbyshire outfit had a busy summer looking to build a team capable of fighting for a top two spot.

However, the club is some way short of competing with the likes of Portsmouth and Oxford United at the moment.

Who should be on Derby County’s transfer radar?

The recruitment staff will already be weighing up their options for the upcoming January transfer window.

Here we look at five players that should be on their transfer radar ahead of the winter window at the turn of the year…

Marvin Johnson

Johnson has fallen out of favour at Sheffield Wednesday, failing to feature in any of their opening 10 games of the campaign.

The 32-year-old has experience of gaining promotion to the Championship, having helped the Owls achieve play-off victory last year.

Despite making 41 appearances in the third tier, he has fallen completely out of favour at Hillsborough and so may be available in January.

He contributed three goals and seven assists, which could be a useful asset to have in the squad.

Bobby Clark

Derby showed late interest in signing Clark at the end of the previous summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

Liverpool wanted to keep Clark around the first team squad in case opportunities arose to give him some playing time.

However, that has not happened so perhaps a loan out to get some senior-level experience is what he needs.

The 18-year-old midfielder would be a solid addition to beef out Warne’s squad for the second half of the season.

Shola Shoretire

The 19-year-old gained experience of League One last season with a stint on loan with Bolton Wanderers, helping the team earn a fifth place finish in the table.

Shoretire has yet to feature as part of Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford, meaning the Premier League side should be open to a potential loan move in January.

This could be a smart move for Derby, to strengthen their attacking options with a young face that has something to prove.

Shoretire needs the senior experience, and the Rams could be an ideal destination for him to get regular playing time.

Connor Wickham

Wickham is currently without a club and could be an option for Derby for the second half of the campaign.

Wickham has plenty of experience he could bring to the squad.

The forward is also a free agent, meaning there is little risk attached to signing him on a short-term basis.

Derby could use the extra firepower in their battle for promotion this season.

Will Evans

Evans has had a lightning start to the League Two campaign, scoring nine goals in the team’s first 12 league fixtures.

The 26-year-old could be worth taking a chance on and seeing if he can make the transition to League One football.

Someone capable of scoring goals consistently would significantly boost Derby’s promotion chances, perhaps the Welshman is what’s needed if he can maintain this level of form at a higher level.