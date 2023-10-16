Highlights Derby County could lose key midfielder Max Bird in January as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Hull City and Birmingham City are both interested in signing Bird, with Hull City expected to make a fresh offer.

If Bird departs, Derby could consider replacements such as Will Vaulks, Dan Barlaser, Josh Onomah, Kobbie Mainoo, or Owen Moxon.

Derby County could face the prospect of losing midfielder Max Bird in January.

Bird progressed through the Rams academy, and he has established himself as a key part of the first team in recent years.

The 23-year-old scored two goals and providing six assists in 48 appearances in all competitions last season as Paul Warne's side missed out on the League One play-offs on the final day of the campaign.

Bird has remained a regular for the Rams this season, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, they could be vulnerable to losing him in January.

Hull City had two bids rejected for Bird this summer, and Hull Live reporter Barry Cooper says he expects the Tigers to return with a fresh offer for the 23-year-old in January, revealing that Bird is keen to make the switch to the MKM Stadium.

However, the Tigers' could face competition for Bird's signature from Birmingham City, with former Rams boss Wayne Rooney reportedly plotting a reunion with the midfielder following his appointment at St Andrew's.

As Bird's list of admirers increases, we looked at five potential replacements Derby could consider if he departs in the January transfer window.

Will Vaulks

Warne is no stranger to attempting to sign former players, and having worked with Vaulks previously at Rotherham United, he tried to sign the midfielder on loan from Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

Vaulks starred for the Owls last season as they won promotion from League One, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

The 30-year-old's game time became limited under Xisco Munoz this campaign, but after Munoz was sacked last week, it remains to be seen whether Vaulks is part of new manager Danny Rohl's plans at Hillsborough.

Having won promotion from League One on two occasions, Vaulks' experience would be invaluable to the Rams, and Warne would no doubt love to reunite with the Welsh international at Pride Park.

Dan Barlaser

Another former player Warne could look to recruit is Middlesbrough midfielder Barlaser.

Barlaser made the move to the Riverside Stadium from Rotherham for a fee of around £900,000 in January, but he has struggled to break up the midfield partnership of Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney so far.

The 26-year-old excelled under Warne as the Millers won the League One title in the 2021-22 campaign, and having made just four league appearances for Boro this season, he could be allowed to depart.

Josh Onomah

Should Derby wish to enter the free agent market, Onomah is one option they could consider.

Onomah has been without a club since leaving Preston North End this summer, departing after making 13 appearances for the Lilywhites following his arrival at Deepdale on a short-term deal in January.

The 26-year-old's career has stalled in recent years, but he has proven his ability at Championship level previously, winning promotion with Fulham in 2020 and 2022, and he would be a more than capable performer in League One.

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo made his debut for Manchester United against Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup in January, and he is being tipped to be the next big star to emerge at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old has struggled with injury in recent weeks, but he is likely to return to fitness in time for the January transfer window.

There will be Championship interest in Mainoo if he is allowed to depart on loan, but Derby would be able to guarantee him game time in the event of Bird's departure which could give them the edge.

Owen Moxon

Carlisle United midfielder Moxon is another player the Rams could consider to replace Bird.

Moxon joined the Cumbrians last summer, and he enjoyed an outstanding debut season at Brunton Park, scoring six goals and providing 17 assists to help Paul Simpson's side to promotion to League One.

The 25-year-old has seamlessly made the step up to the third tier, scoring two goals and providing three assists in his 12 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.

Moxon was the subject of interest from Blackpool this summer, but the Rams could have the financial capability to meet Carlisle's valuation, which is said to be close to the £1 million mark.