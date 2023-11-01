Highlights John Eustace, who was recently dismissed as Birmingham City manager, is being considered as a potential replacement for Paul Warne at Derby County.

Derby's recent form has raised doubts about Warne's ability to lead the club to promotion, prompting speculation about his future.

If Eustace is willing to accept a drop to League One, his appointment would be a fantastic move for Derby, given Warne's underwhelming performance. However, with the Bristol City job also available, it remains to be seen if Derby will make a move for him.

John Eustace is being targeted as a potential replacement for Paul Warne by Derby County.

According to Football Insider, the 43-year-old is on the League One side’s radar amid growing pressure on the current Rams boss.

Warne eased some of the pressure on his future with a 4-0 win over Northampton Town on Tuesday night.

Goals from Max Bird, Conor Washinton and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing sealed all three points, to lift the side up to seventh in the third division table.

But Derby’s recent form has seen them win just two of their last five in the league, casting doubt over Warne’s ability to lead the club to promotion to the Championship.

What is the latest on Paul Warne’s Derby County future?

It was reported earlier this week that the Derby board still has the full backing of Warne despite their current poor form.

However, the availability of Eustace may drive the Rams into making a drastic decision regarding the manager.

Eustace was dismissed as Birmingham City manager in October despite the Blues sitting sixth in the Championship table.

The former Derby midfielder is currently out of work and may be attracted to a return to his old club, even if they are in League One.

Eustace has also been linked with the vacancies at Bristol City and Millwall, but no official deals have yet been confirmed, meaning Derby could still swoop in and hire the former Birmingham boss.

Birmingham replaced Eustace with Wayne Rooney, but the former England star has overseen three defeats in his opening three games causing the side to slide down to 14th in the standings.

The former Ireland assistant manager led the team to a 17th place finish last year despite working with limited resources, which earned him a lot of praise.

How has Paul Warne fared at Derby County?

Warne arrived as Derby manager in September 2022, replacing Liam Rosenior at the helm at Pride Park.

He oversaw a seventh place finish last season, just narrowly missing out on a play-off place with a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

Warne has previously earned promotion to the Championship with Rotherham United, with Derby appointing him in the hopes he can guide the Rams to a similar fate.

However, it hasn’t quite gone to plan for the 50-year-old with Derby currently nine points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

The gap to sixth place Stevenage is two points, albeit the Derbyshire outfit has a game in hand on their rivals.

Next up for the Rams is an FA Cup clash with Crewe Alexandra on 5 November.

Would John Eustace be a good appointment at Derby County?

If Eustace was willing to accept a drop down to League One, then he would be a fantastic appointment for the Rams.

Warne has underwhelmed, and recent results suggest his future is on the ropes.

If Eustace can be convinced, then it seems a no-brainer to make the switch.

However, with the Bristol City job available, perhaps it is too ambitious to make a move for him even if he is a former player of theirs.