The 2023/24 EFL campaign is edging closer and closer, with now just 12 days until League One officially kicks off.

On the opening weekend, Derby County are set to take on Wigan Athletic, with the match currently scheduled for 3PM at Pride Park on August 5th.

It should be a good test for the Rams, who face a Latics side only just relegated from the Championship.

Of course, with time still to go before that clash, Paul Warne and Derby could potentially be hoping to complete some more transfer business in that time.

With that in mind, given any signings are likely to be free agents or loans, we picked out four players still available on a free transfer that could potentially help bolster Paul Warne's squad ahead of the new season.

4 Fankaty Dabo

One player that remains a free agent that Derby County should potentially consider adding to their squad if Fankaty Dabo.

The 27-year-old was recently released by Coventry City, despite making 31 appearances for the club in all competitions last summer.

Taking a look at Derby's current squad, one area that appears to need addressing is the right-back spot.

Of course, Kane Wilson has recently arrived, but he is going to need healthy competition, with no other natural players for that position currently at the club.

Dabo is not the only free agent right-back currently out there at present, though.

3 Todd Kane

Indeed, Todd Kane is another player well worth considering for Derby County, given the reasons outlined above.

Like Dabo, Kane is also a free agent having been released from Coventry City at the end of his previous deal.

A move away from the club should have came last summer, arguably, after he fell out of favour with Mark Robins.

Now, though, there is a new season ahead, and given Kane's ability, combined with Derby's lack of depth at right-back, the 29-year-old is worth considering for the Rams.

2 Billy Sharp

This could potentially be an unpopular one given the needle between the player and the club's supporters.

However, given that he has been linked with a move to the club this summer, we felt we had to include Billy Sharp.

Derby benefitted greatly from having a veteran striker on their books last season in David McGoldrick, and Sharp could surely do a job for them in League One, even if not as prolific.

As I said above, it could prove to be an unpopular one, but if all parties can look beyond previous rivalries, there could potentially be a fruitful relationship there to be had at this stage.

1 Steven Caulker

Last but certainly not least to make our list of free agents Derby should consider is Steven Caulker.

Caulker is currently without a club having left Wigan Athletic recently.

Having brought in Sonny Bradley and Curtis Nelson, Derby have gone a long way in addressing their lack of central defenders, but even now, they could arguably do with one or two more.

If looking at free agents to fill this void, Caulker could be a good option.

A drop down to League One for the 31-year-old to Derby could be a great springboard for him to get back to Championship level.