Highlights Max Bird and Louie Sibley are talented young players that Derby County should prioritise keeping at the club.

Eiran Cashin has become one of the best centre-backs in League One and it will be challenging for Derby to retain him.

Conor Hourihane's left foot and quality make him a valuable asset that the club should do everything to keep.

Derby County are still recovering from the financial issues that drove them into administration only a short time ago.

Since that point, the club's spending has been limited to transfers and wages, meaning that they have to be careful about how they use their cash.

The Rams will have more decisions to make this summer with a large chunk of their squad out of contract.

Football League World examines the future of the 15 players who are set to leave Pride Park for nothing once their contract expires in 2024.

1 Max Bird

The young midfielder has been impressive since breaking into the Derby team in the 2018-19 season - making north of 150 appearances since.

Max Bird has been linked with the Championship ahead of January but Derby should do everything to keep him at the club.

2 Louie Sibley

The academy graduate got his first taste of senior football for the Rams in the 2019–20 season and has played nearly 150 times since.

The 22-year-old may not quite have kicked on as some will have hoped but he's still a bright talent and someone Derby should look to tie down.

3 Eiran Cashin

Derby would love to keep hold of Eiran Cashin, who has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in League One since Derby were relegated.

With reported interest ahead of January, keeping the Republic of Ireland international at the club looks a tough ask.

4 Tom Barkhuizen

Tom Barkhuizen became the first signing made by the new owners when he penned a two-year contract with Derby in the summer of 2022.

The former Preston North End player should have the option for an extra year exercised by the club due to the impact he has had.

5 Ryan Nyambe

Ryan Nyambe is another whose deal includes a one-year option.

He's been useful since joining in the summer and it would make sense for the Rams to trigger that extension.

6 Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

The Guatemalan international joined the club from Sheffield Wednesday in July 2022 and has been an important creative presence in the side ever since.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is a proven quantity in League One and can do a job at Championship level as well so deserves a new deal.

7 Liam Thompson

The 21-year-old featured regularly in the early weeks of the season before suffering an injury.

He looks like a player with an exciting future ahead and should be someone that the Rams do all they can to keep around.

8 Conor Hourihane

The Irish international has a wand of a left foot and it would be difficult for Derby to find a player of his quality should he leave for nothing.

They should do everything in their power to extend his stay to help the club return to the Championship, where he would not be out of place.

9 Korey Smith

Korey Smith has been an important player for the Rams, having made more than 50 appearances since joining in the summer of 2022.

An experienced head in the dressing room, he should be given at least another year at the club to help those younger players in the side.

10 Joe Wildsmith

Since joining the club, Joe Wildsmith has been the first-choice keeper.

Having locked down this position, it is important to keep him at the club so he should be handed a new contract.

11 James Collins

The Irish international has been important for the club, scoring over 20 goals since joining in January 2022.

James Collins should be kept at Pride Park due to the output he provides in terms of goals and pressing from the front.

12 Martyn Waghorn

Martyn Waghorn rejoined the club in the summer of 2023 on a one-year deal.

The jury is still out on whether the experienced striker deserves an extension but he has time to prove that he does.

13 Craig Forsyth

Craig Forsyth has been a central figure at the club for the past 10 years since signing permanently with the Rams.

The 34-year-old has been a regular fixture again this term and if that remains the case then Derby could look to offer him another extension in the summer.

14 Scott Loach

Having not yet played a league game for the club, the keeper should be allowed to leave the club for nothing.

Scott Loach has had a long career, but his time at Derby should be up.

15 Darren Robinson

Keeping hold of Darren Robinson should be high on Derby's list of priorities.

The likes of Aston Villa and Southampton are reportedly circling and fresh terms need to be offered.