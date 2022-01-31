Derby confirm player agreement with Premier League club

Derby County have agreed a deal with Crystal Palace for 19-year-old striker Luke Plange, the Championship club have announced.

Plange joined Derby from Arsenal back in early 2021, and has wasted no time in making an impression at first-team level for the Rams.

Having broken into the senior side this season, the teenager has scored three goals in nine appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side during the current campaign.

Now though, that has seen Plange attract enough attention to secure a step up to the Premier League.

It has now been confirmed that the striker has completed a permanent move to Crystal Palace, although he will be loaned back to Derby until the end of the season, after an agreement over that aspect of the deal was reached with the EFL.

Although the fee is officially undisclosed, reports have suggested that Palace have paid around £1million for the signing of the teenager, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park.

The Verdict

In the circumstances, this may not be a bad deal from a Derby County perspective.

For starters, the Rams have received some useful funds for the sale of Plange, which could help keep the club going for a little longer amid their financial struggles.

As well as that, Wayne Rooney’s side will also be able to call upon the services of the teenager for the rest of the season, which should also help their side’s attempts to avoid relegation this season.

Beyond that, the move to a Premier League side in Palace is an excellent opportunity for Plange and it will be interesting to see how he copes with that come the summer.