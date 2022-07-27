Derby confirm long-awaited player news

Derby County have announced that Craig Forsyth has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

Forsyth was one of a host of players out of contract this summer but the East Midlands club has now confirmed that he’s signed a new one-year deal, which will keep him at Pride Park until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s a huge boost ahead of the Rams’ League One opener against Oxford United on Saturday.

The 33-year-old is a left-back by trade and looks set to be particularly important to Liam Rosenior this season after the departure of Lee Buchanan.

The Scottish defender first joined the Rams on loan from Watford in March 2013 before signing permanently later that year and is their longest-serving current squad member.

He has made more than 256 appearances for the East Midlands club in total – scoring seven times and providing 25 assists.

The Verdict

With the start of the League One season now just days away, this is a timely boost for Derby and one that supporters have been hoping to see for some time.

It may not be quite as glamourous or exciting as some of their new big-name signings but Forsyth has been a hugely reliable performer in his near decade as a Derby player and is just the sort of player that Rosenior will have wanted to keep around the squad for the season ahead.

The drop down to League One should help the 33-year-old, who looks set to be first choice following Buchanan’s departure.

The longer they had to wait, the more fans’ concern will have grown but the club have confirmed the good news now so they can breathe a sigh of relief.