Derby come to agreement with German club for 21-year-old

Derby County have finally come to an agreement with Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen for young defender Lee Buchanan, the Rams have confirmed.

It comes after the County academy graduate departed Pride Park earlier this summer in acrimonious circumstances – despite the club triggering an option to keep him in the squad for another year, Buchanan sought to exploit a loophole called the ‘Transfer of Undertakings’.

Due to the club’s ownership changing hands since the club triggered his extension, Buchanan was able to get out of that agreement and then moved to Bremen, who claimed to have secured his signature on a free transfer.

However, the Germans have now accepted that they should have to training compensation for Buchanan under FIFA’s rulings, which means that Derby should receive some cash for the defender’s departure, with reporter Alan Nixon estimating the amount at €400,000.

Derby had not acknowledged Buchanan’s departure when the move was announced by Bremen on July 4, but on the confirmation that they will be financially compensated, the Rams have now wished the left-back well for the future.

The Verdict

Derby will feel like they have got what they’ve deserved now.

It was clear that the club felt hard done by when it came to Buchanan’s exit and the way it was handled by the player’s representatives and Bremen.

But there’s now a satisfactory outcome which sees Derby get some money out of it – although it’s nowhere near the figures that Buchanan was being linked with a move away for last summer.

Buchanan could have potentially remained at Pride Park and become a household name if he could help guide Derby to an immediate promotion from League One, but that isn’t to be the case.