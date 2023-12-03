Highlights Championship and League One clubs are interested in signing 19-year-old winger Ben Krauhaus from Bromley in the January transfer window.

Krauhaus has been a standout player for Bromley this season, with 22 appearances and versatility in central midfield and on the wing.

If clubs want to sign Krauhaus in January, they will likely have to pay a fee to Bromley, as he is currently under contract until the end of the season.

A number of Championship and League One clubs are keeping a close eye on Bromley player Ben Krauhaus ahead of the Janaury transfer window.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk emerging on Sunday afternoon.

As per their report, there are a trio of clubs from both the second and third tier keen on bringing in the 19-year-old winger when the transfer window arrives.

In the Championship, TEAMtalk report that Millwall have scouted Krauhaus, as well as bitter rivals Swansea City and Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, and Bolton Wanderers are also reportedly keen on the Bromley man.

Who is Ben Krauhaus?

As touched upon above, Ben Krauhaus is a 19-year-old footballer currently playing for National League side Bromley, in the fifth tier of English football.

Bromley currently sit second in the National League, and clearly, Krauhaus has been one of their standout men this season.

The 19-year-old first broke into the Bromley side last campaign, making a total of 11 Natonal league appearances for the club.

Ben Krauhaus' career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Season Club Matches Goals Assists 2022/23 Bromley 11 1 - 2023/24 Bromley 22 2 - Stats correct as of 03/12/2023

However, this season has saw him become a regular starter, playing 22 times in the National League for the club so far, missing just one game through suspension.

Interestingly, although the update mentions that Krauhaus is a winger, it seems there is more to him than that.

Indeed, as per Transfermarkt, the 19-year-old has indeed played on the wing this season, but also elsewhere at times, in central midfield, demonstrating versatility.

How long does Ben Krauhaus have left on his Bromley contract?

If any of the above clubs want to make a move for Krauhaus in January, it will likely mean a healthy fee for Bromley in the National League.

That is because according to TEAMtalk, the National League outfit have Krauhaus wrapped up on a contract until the end of the season.

Of course, this does mean that if the above clubs were not to make a move in January then Krauhaus could be available on a free transfer.

With intense competition for his signature, though, surely one of the six sides mentioned above will make a move before then.

Would Ben Krauhaus be a good signing for the above clubs?

What you would say is that stepping up from non-league into the EFL, particularly mid-season, is potentially going to be tricky.

Particularly if you are stepping not just into League Two, the next division up, but into League One or even the Championship.

It isn't as though the clubs mentioned are small ones, either, with Derby, Bolton and Charlton some of if not the biggest in the third tier.

It is a lot to demand a 19-year-old to make that big leap and thrive instantly, but perhaps the clubs above see this as more of an investment for the future.