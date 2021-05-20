Derby CEO provides Erik Alonso update and reveals new interested parties

Erik Alonso’s Derby County takeover bid is no longer being considered by the club but Rams CEO Stephen Pearce has revealed that multiple credible parties are in contact over a deal.

Last month the East Midlands club announced that terms had been agreed with No Limits Sports Limited, led by Alonso, but amid growing concerns about the Spaniard that deal is now off.

Derby’s CEO has issued a response to the open letter penned by combined supporters groups earlier this week and clarified the current takeover situation.

Pearce said: “In respect to the agreement with No Limits Sports Limited, this transaction is no longer under consideration.

“An announcement was made in April that a deal was agreed between Mel Morris and No Limits Sports Limited, but subsequent developments mean the deal is no longer an option.

“However, Mel Morris is in touch with a number of credible parties in respect to purchasing both the football club and Pride Park Stadium.

“Due to confidentiality reasons, we cannot expand on this information at this time in terms of the identities and complexities of the discussions, but should we be in a position to share more details then we will do so.”

The Telegraph revealed last week that the American consortium that was linked with a takeover previously are back in talks with Morris, while Alan Nixon has reported that there is also at least one UK-based party interested.

Derby could be set to start next season with a points deduction after the EFL won a recent appeal in a case against the club but it is understood that their Championship status is safe ahead of 2021/22.

The Verdict

Derby fans finally have some clarification from the East Midlands club and it seems like good news, though after what they’ve been through over the past 12 months they won’t be holding their breath.

The longer the wait for EFL approval for Alonso’s takeover bid went on the more concerning reports and rumours appeared to emerge about the Spaniard, so moving on from him looks like no bad thing.

The confirmation that there are credible parties in contact with Morris is a boost but until there is anything concrete, it’s wise not to get too excited.

The Derby supporters groups deserve a huge amount of credit for holding their club to account and ensuring that the Rams do not forget that the supporters are the heart of football.