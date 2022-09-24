Derby captain Curtis Davies reveals Paul Warne’s exciting Premier League claims

New Derby County boss Paul Warne has told captain Curtis Davies that he wants to take the Rams from League One to the Premier League and believes it is achievable with the infrastructure and players at the club.

Warne shocked many on Thursday by leaving Rotherham United, who are sat eight in the Championship, to drop down to the third tier and take charge at Pride Park – with interim head coach Liam Rosenior relieved of his duties earlier in the week.

During his six years with the Millers, the 49-year-old won promotion to the Championship three times and that experience is undoubtedly a major factor in his appointment as the Rams look to bounce back after their relegation in 2021/22.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Sport’s 72+, Davies revealed that Warne had set his targets much higher than just one promotion and had faith that the players and infrastructure were in place to allow him to take Derby back to the top flight.

He said: “I spoke to the manager yesterday in good detail for about a good half an hour. He’s a good guy.

“We’ve spoken to him on here before. Just watching him from the outside looking in he’s always come across really well.

“And yeah, it was just a good conversation that we see the direction he wants to go in. He knows where we’re at and he’s looking forward to the job.

“I think one of the biggest things I can say for the manager coming in is when he spoke about the job, he spoke about, yes, the structure and everything that the club’s got, but he said the group we’ve got, yes, potentially we can get out of League One but the biggest thing is it’s not just the case of stepping down to get us out League One and be satisfied.

“He believes with the infrastructure of the club, he could go again and potentially get us to the Premier League.

“So he’s looking at it long term in terms of getting us up out of League One and then long term, he wants to make us a Premier League club.”

With Derby’s game against Cheltenham Town this weekend postponed due to international fixtures, Warne’s first game in charge will come against Cambridge United on the 1st of October.

The Verdict

Rams fans will love this exciting early ambition from Warne and may look at the success that Sunderland are having in the Championship this term as a blueprint for what they can achieve.

The new Derby head coach did a phenomenal job at Rotherham and it speaks volumes that his exit has been met with good wishes from the majority of their supporters.

In Warne, the East Midlands club have drafted in a coach that knows exactly what it takes to get out of the third tier but he has loftier ambitions than that.

Those will likely align with the new ownership, who have made a bold move in cutting short Rosenior’s tenure.

26 Derby County trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 DERBY WERE FOUNDED IN WHAT YEAR? 1880 1884 1888 1892