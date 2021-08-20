Derby boss Wayne Rooney reveals what has disappointed him this season

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed he is disappointed by his side’s points tally so far this season, with the 12th-placed Rams currently on four points from three games.

Due to a chaotic summer, Rooney’s side were tipped by many to be relegation favourites ahead of the start of the new campaign but are 10 places above the bottom three as things stand.

They picked up their first Championship victory of the season by beating Hull City 1-0 at the KCOM Stadium in midweek, adding three points to the one taken from their opening weekend draw against Huddersfield Town.

The Rams next chance to pick up points comes on Saturday as they welcome Middlesbrough to Pride Park and speaking ahead of the game, Rooney revealed what has disappointed him this term.

He said: “If I’m honest, I’m disappointed with our points tally so far.

“Four points is a solid start, though, and with two home games to come we need to take advantage of that.”

Rooney may well feel his side were unlucky not to take all three points against Peterborough United last weekend, with two second half injury time goals giving the Posh a 2-1 win.

The Verdict

You have to respect this stance from Rooney, who is clearly not satisfied with the solid start to the season his side have made.

The Rams were tipped by many as certain to go down in 2021/22 but have exceeded those expectations so far – something they’ll be determined to keep doing.

The former Manchester United and England captain proved himself a winner as a player and it seems he’s brought that attitude with him into management.

He’s not satisfied with just being above the relegation zone and clearly wants to push his side to go as far as possible.

That’s an attitude that should popular among the Pride Park faithful.