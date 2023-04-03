What a weekend it turned out to be for Bolton Wanderers.

Heading to Wembley to face Plymouth Argyle in the Papa John's Trophy final, given that Argyle sit top of League One, the Trotters went there as underdogs.

However, given their performance on the pitch, you would have thought that they were the team leading the third tier.

Bolton took the lead early on in the clash, with Kyle Dempsey scoring in the fourth minute, and never looked back.

Dion Charles soon made it 2-0 on the 10 minute mark, and second half goals from Elias Kachunga and Gethin Jones ensured an emphatic victory for Wanderers at Wembley.

After the celebrations were done, though, Bolton boss Ian Evatt headed to do his interview with ITV, with presenter Jules Breach and Derby County boss Paul Warne.

What did Paul Warne say to Ian Evatt?

With the cup victory now in the bag, ITV presenter Jules Breach was discussing with Evatt how his attention could now turn back to the league, where they are looking to secure a play-off place and currently sit 5th.

The man he was standing next to at the time - Paul Warne - also happens to be in competition with Bolton for one of those play-off places, with the Rams aeventh and level on points with the Trotters.

With that in mind, Warne delivered a tongue in cheek message to his counterpart, via ITV Sport: "You don't have to focus on that [promotion],"

"Just let it go.

"I think you've done enough.

"Just relax. Keep Kachunga off the pitch.

"Don't worry about it."

Who will finish higher out of Derby and Bolton?

It's a really tough one to call between these two sides, but with a game in hand on the Rams, I'd back Bolton to finish ahead of them this season.

Whilst neither side have been in brilliant form of late, I do think that cup final win over Plymouth will breed confidence in that Bolton dressing room and could be just the spark they need to get their play-off push over the line.

I think Derby could get into the top six as well, but with Peterborough looking formidable at the moment, the Rams need to get back to winning ways having lost three in a row.