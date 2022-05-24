Derby beat deadline to take action over in-demand player but journalist urges calm

Derby County have taken up the option in Lee Buchanan’s contract to keep him at Pride Park for another year and did so ahead of last Saturday’s deadline, according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The 21-year-old defender made 32 appearances for the Championship club last season but with his contract set to expire this summer, there were concerns over whether his future lay elsewhere.

Nixon has now reported that the Rams beat last Saturday’s deadline and have taken up the 12-month option in Buchanan’s contract, which will keep him at Pride Park until at least next summer unless the East Midlands club decide to cash in.

It is understood that Derby had to make a new offer by the 21st of May and put it in writing beforehand or risk seeing him sign for another club for nominal compensation.

Additionally, Nixon has warned that any suggestions this deal means Chris Kirchner’s takeover is done are wide of the mark and urged calm among Rams supporters.

Derby. Before anyone gets ahead of themselves. Taking up contract options and making contract offers on time is SEPARATE from any suggestion takeover deal is done. It had to be then or players would walk. The takeover thing depends on stadium and is airplane being worked on. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 23, 2022

Buchanan was linked with rivals Nottingham Forest in the January window while it is said there is current interest from clubs in England and abroad.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for Derby as losing Buchanan for a low compensation fee would’ve been a real blow.

The 21-year-old has been impressive since breaking into the first team in 2020/21 and looks like a player with a really bright future – as illustrated by his involvement with England’s age-group sides.

The Rams may still look to cash in on him in the summer as they do risk seeing him leave as a free agent at the end of next season if a new contract cannot be agreed.

It’s important to note Nixon’s warning that the triggered option doesn’t signal that the takeover has been completed.

Hopefully, that news does follow soon, however.