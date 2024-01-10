Highlights Ruben Selles wants to keep Charlie Savage at Reading despite reported interest from other clubs.

Ruben Selles has insisted that he would like to keep midfielder Charlie Savage at Reading, amid reported interest from Derby County and Stockport.

However, the Royals boss did admit that the club's precarious situation, means he may not always be able to influence whether a player remains at the club during the January window.

Savage already attracting interest from elsewhere

It is not long since Savage joined Reading, having only signed for the club from Manchester United on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

That move came after the 20-year-old had spent the second half of last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers, where he was unable to prevent them suffering relegation to League One.

Since making this latest move, Savage has featured 28 times in all competitions for the Royals, scoring four goals and providing one assist in that time.

Charlie Savage senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Reading 28 4 1 Forest Green Rovers 15 1 0 Manchester United 1 0 0 As of 10th January 2024

As a result, the midfielder's form has seen him attract plenty of attention from elsewhere, around the January transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, League One play-offs chasers Derby County are keen on a move for Savage this month.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star has claimed that League Two promotion chasers Stockport County, and an unnamed Championship club, are also keen on the Wales international.

But despite that, it seems Savage will be staying at Reading beyond the window closing if Selles has his way, judging by these latest comments.

Savage "very important for us" - Selles

With the transfer market now having opened at the turn of the year, Selles has perhaps inevitably been asked about the future of Savage.

Responding to those questions, the Royals manager was quoted by The Reading Chronicle as saying: “Charlie, as any other player, I want to stay and perform.

“I think it has been a really difficult time for us but now we have a way we want to play and connections, the last thing I want to do is lose players.

"I cannot control if we lose players because of financial situations, but I think players like Charlie are very important for us and I would like to keep him with me.”

Savage only signed a four-year contract with Reading last summer, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

As a result, the Royals do at least have some scope to respond and negotiate any offer that might come in for the midfielder this month.

Tough season so far for Reading

Last season saw Reading relegated from the Championship to League One, having been deducted six points for failing to keep to an EFL business plan following after previous Profit and Sustainability rule breaches.

The club have already been docked a further four points this season for similar financial issues, as they continue to search for a buyer to purchase the club from current owner Dai Yongge.

As a result, Selles' side currently sit 22nd in the League One table, three points from safety. Reading are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Port Vale at The Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Selles may be facing a nervous few weeks over Savage future

It does seem as though this could be a tough period for those at Reading when it comes to Savage.

As Selles says, the midfielder is an important player for the club, who they are not going to want to lose from a footballing perspective.

However, they also need to raise funds in this tricky financial situation they find themselves in, and selling the 20-year-old, even this early into his contract, is at least one way they may be able to do that.

With that in mind, there could be some difficult decisions for Reading to make in the coming weeks, should a genuine offer be made for the signing of Savage.