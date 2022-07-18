Derby and Sheffield Wednesday in transfer battle to land winger

Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County are both keen on signing Nice winger Deji Sotona on loan.

The 20-year-old, who has represented Ireland at youth level, spent four years with Manchester United from 2016 but left to join the Ligue 1 outfit as he tried to break into the first-team.

That hasn’t happened for Sotona though, and he returned to England for a loan with Brentford’ B side in the previous campaign.

Now back in France, another loan move appears to be on the cards and Football Insider have revealed that both Derby and Wednesday are showing an interest in the player.

It’s not thought that Nice will be against letting Sotona leave temporarily, so it could come down to the youngster to decide where he wants to go as the new season draws closer.

Both Darren Moore and Liam Rosenior have made plenty of moves in the market to strengthen their respective squads this summer, with the two sides expected to be in the mix for promotion from League One this season.

The verdict

This would be an exciting signing for either club as Sotona is a young player with the potential to make an instant impact but also improve in the future.

His main quality is his pace and direct style, so those attributes would be welcome at either Derby or Wednesday and it would be a great move for the player who clearly wants to be playing regularly at his age.

So, it will be interesting to see where he ends up and whoever does land the player will be making a smart signing.

