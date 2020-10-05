Derby and Nottingham Forest suffer deadline day transfer blow

Derby County and Nottingham Forest target Serdar Dursun will be staying at German side SV Darmstadt 98, according to a report from Hessenschaue.de.

The two East Midlands clubs have been among the busiest clubs in the Championship in terms of transfer business but both have been touted with an interest in Dursun.

The transfer deadline for international deals is 11pm this evening, meaning the Turkish forward’s move would have to happen before then.

However, according to a report from the German outlet, Dursun will be staying put at the Bundesliga2 club this summer despite the Rams pushing hard for a deal.

It is understood that Derby made three offers for the 27-year-old was a little over €1 million (~£909,705) but the Darmstadt manager was unwilling to let him go as he had no replacement lined up.

The report indicates that a deal has been off the table since Sunday evening as the Pride Park outfit were unwilling to increase their bid any further.

Forest’s interest in the striker only surfaced over today (The Daily Mirror (5th October, page 43) but it appears they’re attempts to hijack a deal have been in vain.

Dursun fired in 19 goals for Darmstadt last season but is yet to find the net in the current campaign.

Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or Derby County?

1 of 12 Niall Horan? Forest Derby

The Verdict

It appears Dursun won’t be leaving the German club this season, which if previous reports are to be believed, is a blow for both clubs.

It certainly seems one that will impact the Rams more as Forest have a number of strong striking options and their East Midlands rivals have still not replaced Chris Martin.

That should be a top priority for them because it’s certainly seemed an issue this term. That said, there isn’t a huge rush if they’re happy to sign a player from an English club as the domestic window is open for 11 more days.