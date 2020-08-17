Derby and Huddersfield eye swoop for Stoke City man

Derby County and Huddersfield Town are targeting Stoke City striker Lee Gregory, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Stoke signed free agent forward Steven Fletcher two days ago, meaning they’re now overstocked when it comes to strikers.

In addition to Gregory and Fletcher, Michael O’Neill has Sam Vokes, Benik Afobe, and Tyrese Campbell to choose from.

It appears one of their current men could be set to leave this summer as, according to the Daily Mail, he is drawing interest from some of their Championship rivals.

The report claims that Derby and Huddersfield are keen on Gregory, who has just one year left on his current deal.

The 31-year-old joined the Potters from Millwall last summer but managed just six goals in 40 Championship appearances in his debut season at the club.

Derby are in need of more firepower after Chris Martin left the club earlier this summer, while new Terriers boss Carlos Corberan is also in need of striking reinforcements having seen a number of players become free agents.

The Verdict

This looks a shrewd bit of business and given his impressive record in the EFL, a safe signing.

Gregory has proven his quality in the past, particularly with Millwall, and would be a good addition to both squads.

There may be questions of ambition for Derby, who are looking to build on a positive first season under Phillip Cocu but Gregory is a reliable striker – which in many ways is what they need.

With the arrival of Fletcher, the 31-year-old looks as though he may be excess to requirements at Stoke, which certainly plays into the hands of the chasing sides.