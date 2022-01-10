Derby and EFL set for fresh wrangle amid Louie Sibley and Lee Buchanan transfer bids

Several Championship clubs have contacted the EFL in fury over Derby County’s administrators rejecting bids for the club’s players, according to The Telegraph.

Quantuma, the company that are in charge of sorting out the future of the Rams but have still yet to name a preferred bidder for the club, revealed this week that offers have arrived for individuals.

Whilst no guarantees were given that said players will remain at the club beyond the January transfer window, the initial bids for Lee Buchanan from Premier League clubs and Louie Sibley from league rivals Millwall were turned down.

Derby already face a fresh blow thanks to action from both Middlesbrough and Wycombe, who are demanding financial compensation regarding the Rams’ breaching of financial rules regarding their play-off place finish in 2019 and escape from relegation last year.

And it is now believed that other teams in the second tier are demanding answers from the EFL as to why bids are being turned down for players – despite the advice being to administrators that they should accept ‘appropriate’ offers.

The Verdict

If Quantuma do not believe that the offers for Buchanan and Sibley have reached an acceptable value, then what more can they do?

It does appear that there are bids in the offing for the club and prospective new owners will want the majority of Derby’s most talented players to still be there when they take over.

Middlesbrough and Wycombe’s claims against the club though is holding things up in regard to the takeover and it feels like right now there’s no end in sight.

The powers that be though who are now in charge at Derby could now be under pressure to accept follow-up bids for the young duo thanks to the complaints of rival clubs, who clearly want to see a relegation rival weakened when they are in good form.