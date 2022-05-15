Derby and Bolton among clubs eyeing recently released 28-year-old attacker

Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United are all interested in signing Tom Barkhuizen this summer, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Barkhuizen has spent the last five-and-a-half years with Preston North End, during which time he has made 209 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 38 goals and providing 22 assists.

However, the winger will become a free agent this summer, with it having already been announced that he leave Deepdale when his contract expires in the next few weeks.

Which club did Derby sign each of these players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Marco Gabbiadini? Crystal Palace Southampton Watford Newcastle

Now though, it seems that the 28-year-old will not be short of opportunities as he looks to continue his career elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Derby are set to make an offer to Barkhuizen, as they look to put together a squad for next season that can bounce back from relegation from the Championship.

Meanwhile, Rotherham, who are preparing for a return to the Championship after winning promotion from League One, and Bolton, who will be eyeing a push for third-tier promotion next season, are also said to be eyeing up moves for Barkhuizen.

The Verdict

This does have the potential to be an excellent signing for one of these sides.

Barkhuizen has had next to no luck with injuries this season, but he is still an effective Championship attacker when fit and available, while at 28, he still has plenty of time remaining in his career.

That means he could bring some useful second-tier experience to Rotherham next season, or be a vital figure for either Derby or Bolton in League One, where he could make an even bigger impact.

Add in the fact that he could be something of a bargain on a free transfer, and it is no surprise that this sort of interest is emerging in Barkhuizen.