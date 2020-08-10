Derby and Birmingham ‘really keen’ on signing Chelsea man with PL club open to move

Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is reportedly drawing interest from Birmingham City and Derby County with both clubs “really keen” to take him on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Signing a new keeper will be high on new Blues boss Aitor Karanka’s list of priorities after Lee Camp was released and Connal Trueman was sent out on loan earlier this summer.

The Rams are also in need of a new shot-stopper with Ben Hamer having returned to Leicester City at the end of his loan deal and Kelle Roos not looking convincing last term.

According to The Sun (Transfer News Live, 10/08: 12.33), both Championship clubs are “really keen” to sign the 21-year-old Chelsea keeper on loan.

It is understood that the west London club rate Baxter highly and want to send him to the English second tier to get some experience.

The Englishman has already spent a fair amount of his career out on loan, having had spells with Yeovil, Woking, Solihull Moors, and – most recently – Ross County.

The Verdict

This looks like a very smart move from both Derby and the Blues.

The Championship duo are both in real need of signing a new first-choice goalkeeper and a loan move for Baxter would certainly fit the bill.

You only have to look at the sort of success Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman has had on loan at Swansea City this term to see how effective a loan move such as this can be.

Given the quality in their squad and the links to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, you’d feel that Derby would be favourites if both club submit similar offers.