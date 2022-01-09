Derby aiming to beat Birmingham to transfer deal for Manchester United player

Exciting Manchester United talent Amad Diallo is said to be a transfer target for Derby County this month, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

Despite the Rams being in administration, they are allowed to re-sign current players to fresh contracts and also sign new talents as well, with manager Wayne Rooney confirming this past week that he’s close to bringing in a new face.

And he’s set his sights on Red Devils winger Diallo, who has in the last 24 hours been linked with a loan move to Derby’s Championship rivals Birmingham City.

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Darren Bent? Aston Villa Sunderland Fulham Tottenham

The Blues were said to be close to securing the Ivorian’s signature for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign but per Fabrizio Romano, talks have broken down between the two clubs.

Birmingham’s loss could be Derby’s gain though as Nixon has reported that Rooney wants to bring the 19-year-old to Pride Park.

But any loan deal for the attacker would have to be heavily subsidised wage-wise by United in what could be seen as a favour to a club legend in Rooney.

The Verdict

It would be a major coup if Rooney were able to bring Diallo to Derby County.

The Ivorian has not featured much this season for United’s under-23’s due to injury, but he’s now seemingly fit and ready to head out on loan.

For whatever reason a move to Birmingham has collapsed and if Ralf Rangnick’s side are willing to help Derby out in terms of a wage contribution to get Diallo out playing and experiencing English football, then that strengthen’s County’s hand for the rest of the season.

If they go on a long unbeaten run which is already standing at four games right now, then they could escape the relegation battle and adding a player of Diallo’s calibre to the squad would only help that.