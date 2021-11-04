Derby adminstrators make clear claim about Chris Kirchner’s takeover bid and other interested parties

There are three or four viable parties still in discussions to buy Derby County and Chris Kirchner’s bid is not at an exclusive point, the East Midlands club’s administrators revealed in a meeting with fan group Black & White Together.

The American investor’s £50 million takeover bid was reported last week while he was present at Pride Park for the defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and has met with manager Wayne Rooney.

Quantuma, Derby’s administrators, met with fan group Black & White Together yesterday and the minutes from the meeting have revealed that though Kirchner has fulfilled all initial tests and been granted access to the data room “there is not, at this time, a preferred party nor have we entered into any exclusivity agreement with one party”.

Additionally, they confirmed that the administrators are in discussions with multiple interested parties and expect three or four of those to make viable bids for the club.

The Rams missed an opportunity to move off the bottom of the Championship table yesterday as they lost to fellow strugglers Barnsley 2-1 at Oakwell.

That result leaves Rooney’s side seven points adrift of safety with a decision on a further points deduction expected next week.

The Verdict

This is good news for Rams supporters as it seems there are still multiple parties keen to takeover at the East Midlands club.

For all the noise surrounding Kirchner and the relationship he’s tried to build with Derby supporters via social media, it seems his takeover deal has not yet reached the exclusive stage.

You have to credit the administrators for keeping these channels of communication open and ensuring fans are hearing updates from them rather than relying on rumours in the media.

For the sake of Derby fans, you hope that news of a successful bid is confirmed before January so action can be take to try and keep them in the Championship.