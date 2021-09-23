Derby administrators reveal stance on January departures and potential timeline of club sale

Derby County’s administrators have no plans to sell players in January and hope that the club will have been sold before the start of the winter window, they have informed Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

The administrators were appointed officially yesterday, an action that brought with it a 12-point deduction, and spoke to the media for the first time today.

According to Dorsett, they addressed a number of topics concerning the club, including confirming that manager Wayne Rooney is committed to stay, that short term loans will be taken out to pay squad wages next week, that there are no plans to sell players in January, and that they hope to have found a new buyer before the end of 2021.

Additionally, they suggested that they were trying to minimalise job losses but hinted that they would be “inevitable” as they looked to make the club more efficient.

Derby’s points deduction has seen them drop from 12th to 24th in the Championship meaning they now sit bottom of the table with -2 points.

Their first chance to move back above zero will come against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The Verdict

Seeing their best players sold off cheaply in January is something that you’d imagine all Derby fans will want to avoid and it seems as though that is not on the administrator’s agenda.

That’s obviously great news but clearly, things can change and there’s a long way to go until we reach that point.

It’s positive as well that they’re optimistic about getting a deal done that sees a new buyer take over the club before the end of the year but, again, we’re in the early stages of their time at the club so that may change.

The fact that Rooney seems to be going nowhere is massive and if the Rams can avoid any further points deductions, which if reports are to be believed will be easier said that done, then avoiding relegation is not out of the question.