Derby administrators confirm “very significant step” in takeover saga after Chris Kirchner message

Derby County‘s administrators, Quantuma, have confirmed that contracts have been exchanged with prospective new owner Chris Kirchner in what they’ve described as “a very significant step towards the completion of the sale of the club”.

Kirchner has appeared close to a deal for the Championship club for some time now with only a few key issues, including a deal for Pride Park, holding up progress and meaning he was given a second extension ahead of the weekend.

Last night, the American businessman took to Twitter to tell Rams supporters he “will be the next owner of Derby County Football Club” after exchanging contracts with Quantuma.

I will be the next owner of Derby County Football Club. These contracts are conditional on the sale of the stadium and some small bits. I don’t anticipate any issues completing the rest of this process in the coming days. I’ll begin funding the club next week. — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) May 16, 2022

transaction I have to complete for a very long time. Thank you to so many of you for the kind words and support through this process. Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey together and I cannot be more excited to be a Ram. 🐏 — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) May 16, 2022

The contracts are conditional on the sale of the stadium and a few “small bits” but Kirchner has said he doesn’t anticipate any issues and will begin funding the club next week with a membership agreement with the EFL agreed.

The club’s administrators have since confirmed, via BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, that contracts have been exchanged and that the deal should be completed before the end of the month – in what they’ve described as “a very significant step towards the completion of a sale of the club”.

“the joint administrators can confirm that in the interim period between exchange and completion, funding for The Club is being provided by Mr. Kirchner, in a demonstration of his ongoing commitment to securing the long-term future of The Club.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 17, 2022

The Verdict

This is a massive moment for Derby, with both Kirchner and the administrators confirming that contracts have been exchanged.

It’s been eight months since the club were put into administration but finally, it appears we are making significant and concrete progress towards the deal that will take them out of it.

The American businessman will begin funding the club next week, dispelling any worries about the money running out, and a takeover could be wrapped up before the end of the month.

It’s a huge step forward for the Rams and one that should help start the rebuilding process.