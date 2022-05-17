Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

Derby administrators confirm “very significant step” in takeover saga after Chris Kirchner message

Published

1 hour ago

on

Derby County‘s administrators, Quantuma, have confirmed that contracts have been exchanged with prospective new owner Chris Kirchner in what they’ve described as “a very significant step towards the completion of the sale of the club”. 

Kirchner has appeared close to a deal for the Championship club for some time now with only a few key issues, including a deal for Pride Park, holding up progress and meaning he was given a second extension ahead of the weekend.

Last night, the American businessman took to Twitter to tell Rams supporters he “will be the next owner of Derby County Football Club” after exchanging contracts with Quantuma.

The contracts are conditional on the sale of the stadium and a few “small bits” but Kirchner has said he doesn’t anticipate any issues and will begin funding the club next week with a membership agreement with the EFL agreed.

The club’s administrators have since confirmed, via BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, that contracts have been exchanged and that the deal should be completed before the end of the month – in what they’ve described as “a very significant step towards the completion of a sale of the club”.

The Verdict

This is a massive moment for Derby, with both Kirchner and the administrators confirming that contracts have been exchanged.

It’s been eight months since the club were put into administration but finally, it appears we are making significant and concrete progress towards the deal that will take them out of it.

Quiz: 24 facts every Derby County supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24

In what year were Derby founded?

The American businessman will begin funding the club next week, dispelling any worries about the money running out, and a takeover could be wrapped up before the end of the month.

It’s a huge step forward for the Rams and one that should help start the rebuilding process.


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Derby administrators confirm “very significant step” in takeover saga after Chris Kirchner message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: