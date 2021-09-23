Derby administrator makes claim about potential further points deductions

“There is a distinct possibility” that Derby County will receive further points deductions this season, according to administrator Carl Jackson.

The East Midlands club were deducted 12 points yesterday after their administration was confirmed – meaning they’ve dropped from 12th in the table to bottom and are now on -2 points.

There have been suggestions that a nine-point deduction for alleged breaches of financial regulations and a three-point deduction for failing to properly pay their players could yet follow, which would surely mean avoiding relegation to League One in 2021/22 would be pretty much impossible.

The club’s administrators, advisory firm Quantuma, spoke to the media for the first time today and addressed the potential of more points deductions this term.

Speaking to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, Jackson confirmed that more deductions were a possibility but that it was something they were actively trying to avoid.

He said: “We will argue our position but there is a distinct possibility there will be further points deductions.”

Derby have made a solid start to the season on the pitch – surprising many by taking 10 points from their first eight games as well as getting impressive results against promotion hopefuls Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion since the international break.

The Verdict

This is unlikely to fill supporters with too much faith but they’ll have wanted the administrators to be honest more than anything and Jackson has certainly been that here.

If they can avoid a further points deduction then you feel surviving is not out of the question but another three or nine points off their total could be fatal.

Wayne Rooney and his squad deserve a lot of credit for the start they’ve made to the season when so many people were writing them off.

It would be some achievement if they could survive this term, with or without a further points deduction.