Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fulham

‘Depressing’, ‘What direction are we heading in?’ – These Fulham fans react to significant squad announcement

Published

4 mins ago

on

Fulham have confirmed their retained and released list as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Clubs up and down the country have been making decisions on players who are set to be out of contract, and the Cottagers are no different, with the update shared on their official site this evening.

The most notable decisions included Kevin McDonald’s release, with the midfielder an incredibly popular figure among the fans and players due to his role in two previous promotions.

Elsewhere, options were activated to keep Cyrus Christie and Maxime Le Marchand at the club, although that doesn’t mean they won’t be shipped on in the summer. The Londoners also revealed that Tim Ream had agreed a new deal, whilst talks are ongoing with Marcus Bettinelli as the keeper weighs up his next move.

There was plenty of reaction to the comments, particularly concerning McDonald, who is recovering from a kidney transplant last week.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Depressing’, ‘What direction are we heading in?’ – These Fulham fans react to significant squad announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: