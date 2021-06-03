‘Depressing’, ‘What direction are we heading in?’ – These Fulham fans react to significant squad announcement

Fulham have confirmed their retained and released list as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

We can confirm the list of those who will be leaving us following the expiry of their contracts.#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 3, 2021

Clubs up and down the country have been making decisions on players who are set to be out of contract, and the Cottagers are no different, with the update shared on their official site this evening.

The most notable decisions included Kevin McDonald’s release, with the midfielder an incredibly popular figure among the fans and players due to his role in two previous promotions.

Elsewhere, options were activated to keep Cyrus Christie and Maxime Le Marchand at the club, although that doesn’t mean they won’t be shipped on in the summer. The Londoners also revealed that Tim Ream had agreed a new deal, whilst talks are ongoing with Marcus Bettinelli as the keeper weighs up his next move.

There was plenty of reaction to the comments, particularly concerning McDonald, who is recovering from a kidney transplant last week.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Would it not have been better to extend Kmac's contract in the circumstances? — David Manning (@RothReam) June 3, 2021

Can some please tell Ream he’s like on old stale piece of fruit and should go back to Merica! — ⚫️⚪️ 🟡Stewpid 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇮 (@Fulhamfan_SAK) June 3, 2021

Jesus Christ. Was quite depressing reading through that — Ian McCabe (@cabezy) June 3, 2021

What direction are we heading in?? Give us some clarity — Rozza (@rory_lawless2) June 3, 2021

Very very bleak — Babu Bigz (@BigzyBonam) June 3, 2021

Wow — Myles (@MylesPowp) June 3, 2021

I feel sick MLM and Christie and Ream — Francis (UK) (@francis__dj) June 3, 2021