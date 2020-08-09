Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Depressing’, ‘Waste of a wage’ – These Sunderland fans are not happy as potential transfer link emerges

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland are interested in Danny Graham as Phil Parkinson looks to add another striker to his ranks ahead of the new season.

The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving Blackburn when his contract expired and it appears a move to League One could be on the cards.

That’s after the East Anglian Daily Times confirmed that Ipswich are rivalling the Black Cats for the striker.

Whilst Graham boasted a good record over the years for Rovers, it’s fair to say that his potential signing has not gone down well with Sunderland fans.

That’s after the ex-Swansea City man endured a very tough spell at the Stadium of Light earlier in his career, although it should be said that the Wearside outfit were in the Premier League at the time.

Nevertheless, many still don’t want Graham and some suggested that they need to be targeting younger players that can make an impact for the years to come.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


