‘Depressing’, ‘Waste of a wage’ – These Sunderland fans are not happy as potential transfer link emerges

Sunderland are interested in Danny Graham as Phil Parkinson looks to add another striker to his ranks ahead of the new season.

A few thoughts on Danny Graham. Would you take him back at #safc as a short-term option next season?https://t.co/IvMCq456vA — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) August 9, 2020

The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving Blackburn when his contract expired and it appears a move to League One could be on the cards.

That’s after the East Anglian Daily Times confirmed that Ipswich are rivalling the Black Cats for the striker.

Whilst Graham boasted a good record over the years for Rovers, it’s fair to say that his potential signing has not gone down well with Sunderland fans.

That’s after the ex-Swansea City man endured a very tough spell at the Stadium of Light earlier in his career, although it should be said that the Wearside outfit were in the Premier League at the time.

Nevertheless, many still don’t want Graham and some suggested that they need to be targeting younger players that can make an impact for the years to come.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

No. No. No and NO — Shane Richards (@ShaneRi31890866) August 9, 2020

No, it's about time the club actually tried to display something resembling a vision for the future. — DSM (@DSM1992_) August 9, 2020

It would be a depressing purchase. Here’s a bloke who struggled massively at the club, with an awful goal record, but it’s OK now as we’re at such a crap level he might not be as bad. pic.twitter.com/bcSZF45EQT — Mark Evans (@Evs_Dubai) August 9, 2020

We need to build for the future, not paper over the current cracks of the present — hannah Brown (@brownh1989) August 9, 2020

L1 his level so yes, probably. — Julie (@juliesund) August 9, 2020

Waste of a wage — Andy Lynn (@andy_lynn) August 9, 2020

This again? No. — 𝙶𝚎𝚘𝚏𝚏 𝚃𝚞𝚛𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@guffsafc73) August 9, 2020