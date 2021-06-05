Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Depressing’, ‘Too big for him’ – These West Brom fans react to significant managerial update

Michael Appleton has emerged as a leading candidate for the West Brom managerial vacancy after talks with Chris Wilder appeared to stall.

The former Sheffield United chief was seen as a leading candidate for the role but Football Insider have claimed that talks with Wilder are now over. And, they also state that Appleton is the ‘frontrunner’ to land the job.

Currently in charge of Lincoln City, the 45-year-old has a connection to the Baggies having played for the club in his playing days and he has also been a coach at The Hawthorns.

Even though Appleton has done a fine job at Sincil Bank, which included taking them within one game of promotion to the Championship, the potential appointment has divided the Albion fan base.

Whilst some feel he would be ready to make the step up, others believe there are better alternatives out there.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the managerial development from Twitter…


