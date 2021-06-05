‘Depressing’, ‘Too big for him’ – These West Brom fans react to significant managerial update

Michael Appleton has emerged as a leading candidate for the West Brom managerial vacancy after talks with Chris Wilder appeared to stall.

The former Sheffield United chief was seen as a leading candidate for the role but Football Insider have claimed that talks with Wilder are now over. And, they also state that Appleton is the ‘frontrunner’ to land the job.

Currently in charge of Lincoln City, the 45-year-old has a connection to the Baggies having played for the club in his playing days and he has also been a coach at The Hawthorns.

Even though Appleton has done a fine job at Sincil Bank, which included taking them within one game of promotion to the Championship, the potential appointment has divided the Albion fan base.

Whilst some feel he would be ready to make the step up, others believe there are better alternatives out there.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the managerial development from Twitter…

I’m surprised some baggies seem quite hostile to Appleton on here. He’s a very respectable bloke, earned some proper stripes as a coach and manager yet is still young, and would come in with his eyes wide open to the way #WBA are run and those who run it. I’d welcome him back. — Dan Nash (@DanNash86) June 5, 2021

He’s bottom of my list if I’m honest, i look at it that someone so young but has already had all them jobs and achieved nothing in any of them. And most of all I was there when we were 3.0 up at home to wet spam cruising and still draw 3.3 — simon cooper 💙 (@sicoop01) June 5, 2021

How many of the top 23 clubs in the country (which we’ve been continuously for 2 decades) would dip down to League 1 and employ Michael Appleton as their next manager? — Carl Grosvenor (@carl_grosvenor) June 5, 2021

I would favour him over several others being mentioned. Tend to think a coach "on his way up" with something still to prove is a more attractive option than someone who's done it all with nothing still to prove & probably now going the other way! Every appointment is a risk! — Howard Martin (@HJMKent) June 5, 2021

Honestly get Roy in as DOF or Technical Director and have Appleton as first team coach and I can see that as a class appointment!#WBA #Appleton — David Fox (@FoxyWBA26) June 5, 2021

If Appleton hadn’t played for us we’d be spitting feathers…#wba

I hope I’m wrong , but seems like a cheap, sentimental option to appease the fans rather than a statement of intent. pic.twitter.com/cGBnGygKBo — Jako⚽️🏈🍺 🇪🇺✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿 (@jaksoi67) June 5, 2021

If this happens, we'll be in League 1 before we're back in the Premier League. Appleton is a decent man and a good coach, but this job is too big for him, especially right now. #WBA https://t.co/BlAI6jdmBU — Andrew Daniels (@Baggiebhoy84) June 5, 2021

I’m ignoring all managerial rumours now until John Percy calls it. The thought of Appleton in charge is too depressing and I genuinely hope the club don’t make that mistake #wba — rob (@rob_t_sa) June 5, 2021