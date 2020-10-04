‘Depressing’ – Some Sheffield Wednesday fans issue thoughts on key figure after draw v QPR

Sheffield Wednesday earned a point on Saturday as they drew with Queens Park Rangers 1-1 at Hillsborough.

The Owls were on top for the majority of the early exchanges and did take the lead at the start of the second-half when Yoann Barbet turned the ball into his own net.

However, the same frailties showed once more as QPR netted late on in the fixture as Macauley Bonne secured a point for the West London side and stopped Wednesday from getting a much needed victory.

It now means that the Owls are on -7 points for the season and are aiming to get back above the minus points to help them in their bid for survival.

Garry Monk has had a tough time aiming to get supporters on his side, especially after a number of late goals conceded last season.

Now, pressure is beginning to rise once more with fans discussing his long-term future….

How can people seriously be getting on Monks back after 4 games ? No point deduction we would be just outside the playoffs 🤷🏻‍♂️👀 #swfc #wawaw — 🦉 Aaron Hinton 🦉 (@hinster86) October 3, 2020

So, Monk…Not many people wanted him as manager and he's prob not done much to change their minds with his tactics and style of play. But, bought well, and deserves to try and mould his vision of the team. Remains to be seen how flexible he is with his plans. #SWFC — SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) October 4, 2020

Pre season monk saying this lot are different and will fight for the shirt but no matter what we won’t stop conceding late goals… depressing — BW🦉 (@bw_swfc) October 3, 2020

Blaming that defeat on Monk.. Some of our fans are so thick — Mark (@mark42swfc) October 3, 2020

Can we scrape 4th bottom under Monk and Chansiri? I'm not so sure 🤔 #swfc #wellrunclub — David Ridge ישראל נמצאת בליבי ✡🇮🇱🕎 (@DRidge67) October 3, 2020

Monk to blame for that today! Bringing joey on and shutting up shop on 68 mins at home to qpr! Such a negative sub and tactics #swfc — Jarvis⚡ (@leejarvis1) October 3, 2020

Garry Monk said he needed time with his players to change things. We aren’t creating many chances and still conceding late goals. #swfc — Aaron (@aaron1867) October 3, 2020