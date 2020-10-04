Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Depressing’ – Some Sheffield Wednesday fans issue thoughts on key figure after draw v QPR

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday earned a point on Saturday as they drew with Queens Park Rangers 1-1 at Hillsborough.

The Owls were on top for the majority of the early exchanges and did take the lead at the start of the second-half when Yoann Barbet turned the ball into his own net.

However, the same frailties showed once more as QPR netted late on in the fixture as Macauley Bonne secured a point for the West London side and stopped Wednesday from getting a much needed victory.

It now means that the Owls are on -7 points for the season and are aiming to get back above the minus points to help them in their bid for survival.

Garry Monk has had a tough time aiming to get supporters on his side, especially after a number of late goals conceded last season.

Now, pressure is beginning to rise once more with fans discussing his long-term future….

