‘Depressing’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as defender’s exit edges closer

Many Charlton Athletic fans have reacted to a claim by journalist Rich Crawley who says Tom Lockyer is set to sign for Luton Town.

Lockyer produced some solid performances for Charlton last season and played a key part for the Addicks, although he failed to help them hold off relegation to League One.

A final day defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road ultimately saw the Addicks drop down to England’s third tier and to add further salt into the wounds of those fans, Lockyer, who had one-year remaining on his contract, is now set to join Luton.

Tom Lockyer is signing a three-year contract at Luton Town. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) August 29, 2020

The 25-year-old Welsh international is reportedly set to sign a three-year deal with Luton in what will be an instant return to England’s second tier for the defender.

Luton boss Nathan Jones will be keen to push forward after successfully fighting off the threat of relegation last term and Lockyer will almost instantly go straight in to the starting eleven at Kenilworth Road.

Reacting to the news of Lockyer’s pending exit, Charlton fans responded in a negative manner.

Charlton Athletic should never be losing players to Luton Town — Tom Jordan (@tomcafc) August 29, 2020

We’ve been binned off for Luton?!?! Christ what a time to be alive — Ross Ramsey (@_RossRamsey) August 29, 2020

People laughing but they are tragically in a higher league than us 🤦‍♂️ — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) August 29, 2020

To be fair, if losing him means we have a slot to re sign Matthews I’m all for it #cafc — Chris Weston (@ChrisWeston1993) August 29, 2020

This is so depressing, a key player leaving, thought he did well last season and would have provided good defensive stability. — johnsteward (@johnfsteward) August 29, 2020

Lol. If they like defenders that constantly lose possession, they’re buzzing — CAFC-SE7 (@se7_cafc) August 29, 2020

One fan, did, however, thank Lockyer for his time at the club….

Congrats to Tom, 3 year contract and Championship football this season, fair play to you and thanks for the great support to CAFC. — Chris Nutt (@Chrismnutt) August 29, 2020

Great bit of news.

Lockyer would be decent next year but Matthews has a way bigger impact. — PH (@Ph1Pd) August 29, 2020