Charlton Athletic

‘Depressing’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as defender’s exit edges closer

Published

5 mins ago

on

Many Charlton Athletic fans have reacted to a claim by journalist Rich Crawley who says Tom Lockyer is set to sign for Luton Town.

Lockyer produced some solid performances for Charlton last season and played a key part for the Addicks, although he failed to help them hold off relegation to League One.

A final day defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road ultimately saw the Addicks drop down to England’s third tier and to add further salt into the wounds of those fans, Lockyer, who had one-year remaining on his contract, is now set to join Luton.

The 25-year-old Welsh international is reportedly set to sign a three-year deal with Luton in what will be an instant return to England’s second tier for the defender.

Luton boss Nathan Jones will be keen to push forward after successfully fighting off the threat of relegation last term and Lockyer will almost instantly go straight in to the starting eleven at Kenilworth Road.

Reacting to the news of Lockyer’s pending exit, Charlton fans responded in a negative manner.

One fan, did, however, thank Lockyer for his time at the club….


