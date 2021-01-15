‘Depressing’, ‘Joke of a club’ – Many Derby fans frustrated as update on seven-figure sale of Man United and Liverpool target emerges

Derby County are reportedly expected to sell Manchester United and Liverpool target Kaide Gordon for a seven-figure sum in the next fortnight, which has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the East Midlands club.

Reports earlier this week revealed that with the potential takeover continually delayed, the Rams are facing significant financial problems and have been unable to pay their squad fully for December.

It seems Derby are set to cash in on some of their young players to solve their current issues, with Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett indicating that Gordon is expected to be sold in the next two weeks for a seven-figure fee plus sell-on clauses.

The Premier League’s current top two sides, Man United and Liverpool, are both understood to be closely monitoring the teenager, who has been labelled by some as “the best 16 year old in the country”.

Wayne Rooney’s current squad is packed full of academy talent, with the likes of Jason Knight and Louie Sibley quickly making an impact, but it seems that after making his Championship debut in December Gordon is going to be leaving the club before properly getting his chance.

This latest update has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the East Midlands club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Why why why why why on earth would you let best in the country go for that cheap — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) January 14, 2021

Nonononononono take anyone but him please — charlie (@charlie_dcfc) January 14, 2021

Nah im done… should be 8 figures with how highly he’s rated but yet again we are bending over when it comes to selling on players, stick a price tag on him don’t budge until it’s met! This is going to be Liam Delap all over again😳 #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/eqG7bIPi2G — Derby County Statistics (@DerbyStatistics) January 14, 2021

Just like Delaps lad another young gem stolen from us on the cheap. 😭 https://t.co/K9inKICkys — Scott W (@scottyw82) January 14, 2021

This is actually depressing https://t.co/8CBiakuEQR — gavin (@gavin_heald) January 14, 2021

Joke of a club we have become. https://t.co/Rr8q8D4WPV — Caymanram (@caymanram) January 15, 2021