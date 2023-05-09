This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Middlesbrough are considering joining the race for Burnley forward Ashley Barnes, according to Alan Nixon.

At this stage, Norwich City, Preston North and Stoke City are currently at the front of the queue to get a deal over the line, although the 33-year-old is the subject of interest from other teams as well.

Cardiff City and Millwall are the other sides believed to be keen on him, but it's unclear whether the duo are capable of meeting his wage demands.

A transfer fee won't be an issue for them with the player set to depart on the expiration of his contract at Turf Moor, leaving on a high note after playing a big part in guiding the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Boro could join them in the top flight next season - but they will need to win the play-offs if they want to seal their return to the top tier of English football.

It remains to be seen whether the extent of their interest in Barnes depends on which division they are in next season - but ahead of this potential move - we asked three of our writers at FLW if they should join the race for him.

Declan Harte

This one depends on which division they are in next season.

Barnes showed his use to a team competing for promotion this season, playing an important role as an option in attack.

The experienced striker scored six and assisted three from 39 appearances, which would be a useful asset to have for Carrick’s side if they are competing in the second tier next year.

But, even as just a squad option, the 33-year-old wouldn’t be the most enticing option if promotion is secured in the coming weeks.

Barnes scored just four goals in his last two seasons in the Premier League and he no longer looks capable of competing at the highest level on a consistent basis, so Boro should look elsewhere if they get through the play-offs.

Alfie Burns

It’s really difficult to say at this point.

Let’s say Boro win promotion through the play-offs, their ambition has to be bigger than Ashley Barnes on a free transfer.

However, if Boro remain a Championship side, it’s going to be difficult for them to retain Cameron Archer and maybe even Chuba Akpom.

A restructure to their striking options, then, will be on the agenda.

Barnes might not be the worst option on a free transfer, leaving money to be spent elsewhere on a higher profile individual.

The outgoing Burnley man has had a good season at Turf Moor, particularly kicking on after that 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers. Burnley are moving to a level where they don’t need Barnes, or can’t rely on him.

However, if they were still in the EFL, you wonder whether or not they’d have made more effort to retain him.

Adam Jones

If Boro are promoted, you feel they will have the budget to target young options who could be sold on for a profit in the future.

And even if they do remain in the Championship, this signing doesn't strike me as one that fits within their model.

He may be a good option to have as someone who can operate both up top and in the number 10 role - and could even be a good alternative to Chuba Akpom if he sustains an injury.

But they may be able to generate fees for the likes of Anfernee Dijksteel and Matt Clarke if they are moved on this summer, giving Michael Carrick a decent budget to play with regardless of which division they are in.

And that could end their potential pursuit of Barnes, because they will have the funds to recruit an alternative.