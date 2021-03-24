‘Depends on Nigel Pearson’s future’ – Bristol City plot move for in-demand player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City have emerged as a potential contender to sign Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, according to Football Insider.

The frontman has enjoyed a fantastic campaign for the Tangerines after netting on 16 occasions so far to help the League One club in their push to secure promotion to the Championship.

Yates’ performances have been so good that he’s said to be attracting plenty of attention from the second tier, with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers also said to be keen on a move for the striker.

So would the 24-year-old be a good move for Bristol City, or should they look elsewhere?

The team at FLW have their say…

Toby Wilding I could see this being a sensible piece of business for Bristol City if they can get it done. With uncertainty continuing to hang over the future of Famara Diedhiou at Ashton Gate with his contract set to expire in just a few months time, it does seem as though Bristol City may need to strengthen their attacking options this summer. Judging by Yates’ record for Blackpool this season, that is a role he could have the ability to fill, and he may well relish the chance to do that, having never really got the chance to impress at Championship level before. Given the likes of Blackburn and Nottingham Forest are also said to be interested, this could be something of a coup for Bristol City, and would prevent two of their likely rivals for next season strengthening their own squads this summer, meaning this could be well worth pursuing for the Robins. Jordan Rushworth Bristol City are going to need to add to their attacking options in the summer transfer window, with Famara Diedhiou potentially heading for the exit door at the end of the campaign. Yates would be a potential replacement for him who would arrive at the club full of confidence after enjoying a fine season in League One with Blackpool. Yates is very much a player who is developing swiftly after finding it difficult to make an impact at Rotherham United. He has looked like a player with a point to prove and keen to show that he has the ability to progress through the divisions and perform in the Championship. On the back of a good scoring season in the third tier there is no reason why the Robins should not at least consider him. However, Bristol City will need someone who can be a guaranteed scorer for them in the Championship. That is something that Yates has not really been able to demonstrate as of yet in his career. So, it would be a gamble signing him and hoping that he can replicate his form with Blackpool at a higher level. A lot also depends on Nigel Pearson’s future and whether he himself feels that Yates is the right sort of signing he wants to play the way he is going to set his side up. The Robins have to back whoever is their manager next term with the signings they want, so if Pearson wants Yates then they should go out and get him into the club. Sam Rourke This looks a wise move to me. It’s looking increasingly likely that Famara Diedhiou may not be at Ashton Gate next season, and with Nahki Wells and Chris Martin not getting any younger, this looks like a positive move. I feel the Robins need some fresh impetus up-front and the in-form Yates looks like a really shrewd option. He’s at a great age (24), is bang in form and his peak years ahead of him with the £2m price-tag a really attractive proposition for Bristol City. Of course, a lot will depend on whether Pearson remains as Bristol City manager but i’m not surprised Yates is being monitored by several clubs, he’s a genuine talent.