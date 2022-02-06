‘Depends how much the Hammers are willing to spend’ – West Ham linked with EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is on West Ham United’s radar ahead of the summer, journalist Alex Crook has told GiveMeSport.

The 24-year-old has been in outstanding form for Marco Silva’s side this term and it appears there is Premier League interest.

But would he be a good signing for West Ham? And is he ready for the top flight?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

It depends how much the Hammers are willing to spend and whether they would be able to offer the USA international European football next season.

Fulham are under no pressure to sell and will be intent on keeping a strong group together to achieve, what feels like, an overdue season of consolidation in the top-flight.

Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku’s best days appear to be behind them and with no other natural left back in the squad, Robinson would certainly be a good signing.

It seems unlikely that Fulham would sell this summer and the Hammers may have to look overseas.

Adam Jones

The United States international would actually face quite fierce competition for his spot with the likes of Aaron Creswell, Arthur Masuaku and Ben Johnson, with the latter able to operate on both the left and right.

However, the situation at the London Stadium could change in the summer so you could easily see him play a regular part in the Hammers’ first team.

The fact there’s also the possibility of European football to be involved with next season, with David Moyes potentially calling on some of his less regular starters to play in those games, should be a source of excitement for him.

However, with three senior options back there, Moyes should wait until the situation at left-back becomes clearer towards the end of the season before preparing to launch an approach for him.

No Championship side will prepare him better for the Premier League than Fulham with the calibre of players they have, so he will already be accustomed to playing in a very capable team. This is why I’d have no questions about him making the step up, though it may be better to ease him in gradually.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could turn out to be a rather smart piece of business for West Ham if they get it done.

They do have two solid options at left-back already in Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell, but with the later now 32-years-old, you get the feeling he is approaching the latter stages of his career.

The Hammers may therefore want to bring in a younger and longer-term option in that position, and at 24-years-old, Robinson could certainly offer them that.

Having been one of the brighter sparks of a Fulham who suffered relegation from the Premier League last season as well, the American international could also be ready to make that step back up to the top-flight.

But with Fulham currently well on track to win promotion back to that level themselves, this feels unlikely to be an easy deal to complete, meaning it would be quite a coup for West Ham if they managed it.