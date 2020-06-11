Departing Sunderland man issues message as League One comes to an end

Sunderland learned their fate on Tuesday afternoon as League One clubs – or the majority at least – voted to end the season at its current point.

Coventry City and Rotherham United are going up, whilst the likes of Wycombe and Portsmouth will contend the League One play-offs but, for the Black Cats, it’s a narrow missing out and now the daunting task of another campaign in the third tier.

For fans, it’s a pretty bitter moment and they’ll just hope that the summer can be used to try and get some players in that can produce the goods and get them up the divisions once more.

For Antoine Semenyo, though, it appears his Sunderland journey has come to an end.

The forward was on loan at the club from Championship side Bristol City but, with no football left for him to play in the third tier, he is making his return to Ashton Gate.

He offered this message to fans on Instagram to reflect on his time on Wearside:

A decent young player, it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Semenyo as to whether City are going to give him a chance or whether he needs to get himself another move in the summer.