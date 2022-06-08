Departing Sheffield United man issue verdict on club’s hopes for 2022/23 campaign

David McGoldrick has admitted that he believes that Sheffield United will be competing for promotion again next season if they can secure the services of some fresh faces this summer.

As confirmed by the club’s official website last month, McGoldrick is set to leave Bramall Lane when his current deal expires at the end of June.

The Republic of Ireland international missed the closing stages of the 2021/22 campaign after suffering a thigh injury which required surgery.

In the absence of McGoldrick, the Blades qualified for the play-offs where they suffered a defeat to Nottingham Forest who went on to secure promotion by beating Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium.

During his time with United, the forward has managed to provide some memorable moments for the club’s supporters and thus will be missed by many when he moves on to pastures new.

As well as scoring 30 goals for the Blades, McGoldrick also provided 12 assists for his team-mates in 136 appearances.

Making reference to the 2022/23 campaign, the 34-year-old has suggested that United could challenge for promotion again.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, McGoldrick said: “It’s probably the best dressing room that I have been in.

“It’s in really good hands in terms of the staff and the way they are changing and tweaking their own little things.

“The gaffer, Stuart [McCall] and Jack [Lester] there’s a real united front together.

“He wants everyone on the same page, you work hard in everything that you do.

“With the young players that we have got and the senior players who are still here it’s in good hands.

“You will need a few signings as you always do, but if we carry on the form that we had towards the back end of the season there will be good times ahead next season.

“I am sure they will be up there again.”

The Verdict

United’s supporters will be hoping that McGoldrick’s prediction turns out to be correct.

Whereas the Blades will need to draft in some replacements for the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane this summer following the expiry of their loan deals, they already have some classy operators at their disposal.

Therefore, provided that Paul Heckingbottom is able to nail his transfer recruitment, there is every chance that United will be able to make a positive start to the upcoming season.

By maintaining their consistency throughout the 2022/23 campaign, the Blades could indeed be fighting for a place in the Premier League next year.