Departing Preston North End man set for move to League One club

Goalkeeper Connor Ripley is set to join Morecambe after leaving Preston North End, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Ripley joined Preston from Middlesbrough back in the 2019 January transfer window, but only ever made ten appearances for the club across all competitions.

The ‘keeper also spent part of last season on loan with Salford City, where he made nine appearances for the League Two club in total.

With his contract at Deepdale expiring this summer, Ripley is set to leave the club, although it seems he will not be looking for a new destination for long.

According to this latest update, the 29-year-old is now set to complete a free transfer to Morecambe, ensuring he will remain in the north west.

If confirmed, Ripley could become the fifth signing of the summer transfer window for Morecambe, who finished 19th in League One last season.

Defenders Farrend Rawson, Donald Love and Max Melbourne have all joined on permanent deals, while Southampton midfielder Caleb Watts has joined on a season-long loan.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Morecambe.

With Trevor Carson having returned to Scotland after his loan spell with the Shrimps, the club do find themselves in need of a new ‘keeper for next season.

Ripley is someone who will fill that role, and the experience he has from a long list of loan moves over his career, means he should be a useful option between the posts for the club.

After so many loan moves, the stability and security of a permanent move such as this, could be rather important for Ripley as well, meaning this appear to be an important deal for all concerned.