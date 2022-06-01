Departing Portsmouth figure issues brutally honest verdict on the club’s youth policy

Liam Daish has revealed that he believes that Portsmouth need to put more effort into developing the club’s young players.

Daish is set to step down from his position as the lead professional development phase coach at Pompey ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Portsmouth’s academy currently has a category three status and has produced players such as Harry Jewitt-White and Alex Bass over the years.

Jewitt-White has featured on five occasions at senior level for Pompey whilst Bass has played 41 games for the club in all competitions.

The vast majority of the club’s squad last season was made up of players who began their careers with other teams.

Given that Portsmouth will be looking to challenge for a top-six finish next season, they are expected to make a number of signings this summer which could limit first-team opportunities for their homegrown players.

Making reference to the club’s current youth policy, Daish has suggested that Pompey need to invest more in the facilities and the staff.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent (as cited by BBC Sport), Daish said: “Instead of just running an academy because we run an academy, actually believe in it, invest in it.

“Really make it that people want to come and kids want to come and join this academy.”

Daish later added: “Investment in facilities for the kids, more staff.

“The amount of energy that is used up on making sure there’s enough physios, that they’ve actually got pitches to train on, coaches.

“If you’re going to run an academy, believe in it and set real targets that we want to produce our own.

“There’s enough kids around this area, especially from Portsmouth, that I still believe you can produce enough from where we are, where Portsmouth is situated.”

The Verdict

Whether or not Portsmouth will take Daish’s comments into consideration remains to be seen as they are set for a busy summer.

As is the case with every side in the Football League, supporters tend to love cheering on an individual who has come through the academy system as it shows that the club is planning for the future.

Whereas Pompey’s priority in the coming seasons will be to secure a return to the Championship, they cannot afford to neglect their youth sides as this will inevitably lead to players moving to other clubs.

By outlining a clear vision for their homegrown players, Portsmouth may be in a position to provide more opportunities in terms of game-time at senior level.