Birmingham City

Departing player pens message to Birmingham City supporters and Lee Bowyer

Published

1 hour ago

on

Norwich City forward Onel Hernandez has sent a message to Birmingham City fans and manager Lee Bowyer after the end of his loan move to the Championship club. 

The 29-year-old joined the Blues in January and has been a regular fixture under Lee Bowyer – scoring three times and adding three assists in 22 appearances.

Hernandez had endured a fairly uneventful loan spell at Middlesbrough during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign but certainly seemed to be enjoying his football at St Andrew’s.

With the Championship season over, the Cuba international is set to return to parent club Norwich and has taken to Twitter to thank the club, the manager, and the fans.

It remains to be seen whether Birmingham will look to agree a fresh deal with Norwich for the Cuban this summer but The Athletic’s Michael Bailey has indicated that the Carrow Road outfit will likely want to offload him permanently.

The 29-year-old’s Canaries contract is set to expire in 2023 meaning this may be their last chance to get a fee for him.

The Verdict

Hernandez has proven a fantastic addition and you can see from the way he played and his message that he’s really enjoyed his time at St Andrew’s.

He’s quickly become popular among Blues fans and the majority would love to see him back in a Birmingham shirt next season.

There’s no hint or suggestion in the 29-year-old’s message that he feels that’s likely to happen but it’s not completely out of the question.

Bailey has suggested that Norwich are likely keen to sell while should the reported Birmingham takeover go through, the club may have money to invest into the squad.


