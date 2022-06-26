Departing Ipswich Town man close to joining League One club

Bristol Rovers are in advanced talks to sign James Norwood, according to Football Insider.

The forward recently departed Ipswich Town following the expiration of his contract.

Norwood scored 26 goals in three seasons at Portman Road but is now looking for a new club ahead of the upcoming season.

The 31-year old is set to move to Rovers, who themselves earned promotion to League One last season with a top three finish in the fourth division.

It was believed that the likes of Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle all registered their interest in the striker’s services.

Each of those clubs are looking to strengthen in attack this summer, but it is Rovers who are set to snap up the ex-Tranmere Rovers player.

Norwood played 23 league games for the Tractor Boys last season, including only 12 starts.

Literally 99% of Bristol Rovers supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 When was the club formed? 1881 1883 1885 1887

However, he was utilised by new boss Kieran McKenna upon his arrival in December, but he managed only five league goals under the former Manchester United coach as the team finished

Joey Barton’s side will kick off their campaign at home on July 30 with fellow League Two graduate Forest Green Rovers.

The Verdict

Norwood’s experience could make him an essential figure for Barton’s side.

The forward can still contribute with goals, showing flashes of what he is still capable of under McKenna last season.

He could also be a dressing room leader as the club looks to maintain their place in League One over the next 12 months.

But other signings will be needed to help the team ensure their safety in the division.